Obituary Condolences Flowers Ardley Raymond Hanemann, Jr. entered into eternal life on May 31, 2019 after a long battle with respiratory problems. He is survived by his wife who gave his life meaning and purpose, Marie Alida (Liddy) Tripp Hanemann, with whom he raised three remarkable sons of whom he is so proud: Ardley R. (Bret) III (Alissa), Christophe Lyle, and David Tripp, and six grandchildren Abigail Jordan, Ardley Samuel, Ian Austin, Cecilia Claire, Kolbe Patrick, and Mary Katherine Ava. He is also survived by his brother Donald J. (Carol) and nephews Donald Jr. (Amanda), Kevin, and niece Kimberly Himel (Cory). His brothers-in-law Christopher (Beverly) and Brother Peter Tripp FSC, sisters-in-law Mary Norman (Edward) and Dolly Breaux (Harold), and nieces Erin Breaux Williams (Ray), Robin Breaux Lauga (Adam), Jenny Tripp McKinsey, nephews Brian Norman (Ramona), and Matthew Norman (Felicia). He was preceded in death by his parents Ardley Raymond Hanemann Sr. and Thecla Whalen Hanemann, his grandparents John Warren Whalen and Cecelia Dixon Whalen, Djalma Raymond Hanemann and Lucille Carriere Hanemann and his beloved aunt Camille Carriere Reisch. Paternally he was a descendant of Abraham A. Hanemann and Sara Adelheld Wolff Hanemann and as such is related to all of the other Hanemanns in the City of New Orleans and beyond. He is a direct descendant of Luis Juerre and Helena (Elena) Carpentier and was a 10th generation resident of the City of New Orleans. He was a graduate of Jesuit High School Class of 1961 on a work scholarship and worked his way through Loyola University receiving a Bachelor of Arts with a double major of Journalism and Public Relations. At Loyola he was a member and president of Upsilon Beta Lambda Social Fraternity, a member of Blue Key National Honor Fraternity, editor of The Wolf Yearbook, managing editor of The Maroon newspaper, president of The Thirty Club honorary journalism society, and was the recipient of the Harry McEnerny Award to the outstanding journalism graduate of 1966. After graduation he worked for Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, was assistant director of alumni at Loyola University in New Orleans, and was senior employee communication associate for B.F. Goodrich Co., Inc. in Akron, Ohio. He returned to New Orleans and served as assistant director of public relations at J. Ray McDermott Co., Inc., and later as senior vice president of corporate communications for Lykes Bros. Steamship Co. Inc., the largest American flag steamship carrier in the world. During his tenure with three Fortune 500 corporations, he traveled throughout the United States and the world. From Cape Town to Inverness, Singapore to Cairo, Dublin to Rio, he was fortunate to see the cultures on five continents. With his wife, they traveled Europe and the Mediterranean areas. Regardless of his positions or his travels, the most important thing in his life was always his family, his wife, and his children. Nothing came before them. After leaving Lykes, he and a business partner opened their own corporate communication consulting company with major clients in New Orleans, New York, and Houston. After 10 years as president, he resigned his office and accepted the position of president of Cabrini High School in 2004, 11 months before Katrina. Through his leadership and administration efforts, the all girls' school was the first Catholic school to open in the City of New Orleans in November 2005. He retired from Cabrini in 2016. He was a member of Olympians, served as president of New Orleans Right to Life from 1976 to 1978, president of Country Club Homes Recreation, Inc. from 1978-1981, and served on the St. Catherine of Siena development committee. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Jesuit High School, president of the Jesuit High School Alumni Association, chairman of the Jesuit Parents' Annual Giving Drive, a 33-year member of the Jesuit President's Advisory Committee including one year as chairman, and editor of the Jaynotes for 21 years. He was named Jesuit High School Alumnus of the Year in 1988. He was a member of the Fore!Kids Foundation since 1995 until the present serving as chairman of communications for 10 years, and a charter member of the Krewe of Orpheus serving as vice president and later president for a number of years. For his community work, he was named an Outstanding Volunteer Activist by the Saint Elizabeth Guild, and a Great Gentleman by the East Jefferson Hospital Auxiliary Guild. He was a man blessed with friends and associates from all walks of life. He never forgot his Mid-City background and his upbringing or his "Auntie Mame" who opened up doors for him, doors he never dreamed existed. He spoke his mind to all. There was never any doubt as to what side of an issue he fell regardless of who you were in the civic or power chain. He was never afraid to speak truth to power be it laity or religious. He lived as his Irish grandmother always told him, "Show me your company and I'll tell you who you are." There will be a memorial mass on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jesuit High School, Chapel of North American Martyrs, 4133 Banks St., New Orleans. There will be a memorial mass on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jesuit High School, Chapel of North American Martyrs, 4133 Banks St., New Orleans. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to his beloved Jesuit High School or to his cherished Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus founded by Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 5, 2019