Ms. Arion Datranell Jones was born on September 22, 1970 at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, La to Gaynel E. Jones and Joseph Cornell Gavins. She attended McDonogh #6 Elementary School, Sophie B. Wright, and Alcee Fortier Senior High School. She departed this life into eternal life on Friday, April 12th at 1:40pm at the age of 48. Her memories will be cherished by her two children Favorite Son Jerome Marquis Jones and Favorite Daughter Danelle Ja'ion Jones. Her one and only brother Coy Anthony Jones, Aunts and Uncles Herman Jones (Jean), Janice Hill (Alfred), Charles Jones (Charlotte), Ronald Jones (Willie), the late Rev. Arthur Jones (Dorothy), Vanessa Jones, Terry Jones. Her great-aunt Ada Claire Owens. Dear Sister-Friends: J. Nikki Kaywood, Mindy Humphrey, Pamela Banks, and Shantell Keasley. Her companion Bryan, and a host of Relatives including cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents Herman and Bernadine Jones and Dear Sister Friend, Artrichia Thomas. Arion was a fun-loving person who was known for "keeping it real." She enjoyed old school music, second lines, and dancing when the feeling hit her. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday April 20, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, 2120 Jackson Ave. from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 noon. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com. GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.