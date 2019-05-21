The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
Arlene Babst passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2019 in Kenner, Louisiana at the age of 63. Beloved wife of Johnny Babst, daughter of the late Verna Watkins and Cusimano Bruno. Proud mother of Ashlee (John) Price and Aaron Babst, grandmother of Layla and Aaron Price, and sister of Carol (Jerry) Fazio. Arlene was a great wife, mother and cook. Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Private services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information: 835-2341.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019
