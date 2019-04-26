April 23rd, 2019 was not just another day. It was the day we said our final good bye to Bernie, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and social worker. Armand Bernard Cox was born Dec. 14, 1934 to Wayne and Louise Cox in Mineral Wells, Texas. The family moved to New Orleans and Bernie graduated from Jesuit High school, Loyola University, and Tulane School of Social Work. Refusing to be defeated by a diagnosis of Juvenile Diabetes at age 14, Bernie was an avid tennis player and coach for many years. When he could no longer play tennis, he became a superfan of Notre Dame sports. In his professional life, Bernie taught at Nicholls State and UNO but his ultimate career was that of Social Worker for over 30 years at the UNO Special Education Center. There he was an advocate for thousands of children with special needs. After retiring Bernie and Sandra, his sweetheart, were involved with Books for Soldiers and have mailed hundreds of books to the military in war zones. He also enjoyed caring for all of his cat children. Bernie is survived by his cherished wife Sandra, his children, Renee Kern, Gregory Cox and Armand Cox (wife Patty), his grandchildren Dana, Clinton, Lauren, Gregory, Brandon and Armand Brook, his sister Adrienne Juttner (husband Adrian) as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Others who were dear to Bernie are family friend Pam Folse, his former wife Andrea Vincent and Sandra's nephew Sean Raymond. Besides his parents Bernie was predeceased by his brother Wayne Brendan Cox (wife Charlotte). Services will be private. Please make donations in Bernie's memory to the . There are some souls we wish would stay with us forever and Bernie's will. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary