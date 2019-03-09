Armand Francis Lagarde, Jr. entered into eternal rest at West Jefferson Medical Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the age of 62. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Marrero, LA. Armand was a 1974 graduate of St. Augustine High School. He was employed for 37 years as a Master Maintenance Tech Zone 6 with the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board. Armand's memories are cherished by his devoted daughters Jairah Aki Lagarde (George), and Chauntrell M. Shelby, and their mother, his former wife, Renee' Shelby Lagarde. Armand was also blessed with one son the late Brian Amos. Loving lifelong companion of Mary Ledet. Son of the late Armand F. Lagarde, Sr. and Carolyn Woods Lagarde Williams. Grandson of the late Louise A. Walker, Agnes and Roland Lagarde. Brother of Lloyd (Roslyn) Lagarde, Brian Lagarde, Anthony (Donna) Lagarde, Ronald Lagarde, Julie Young, Monique Ellzey, Sr. (Troy), and the late Kevin (Pam) Lagarde. He is also survived by his 3 grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Macedonia Baptist Church and all neighboring churches; members of St. Augustine High School Class of 1974; employees of New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 6820 WESTBANK EXPRESSWAY MARRERO, LA on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary