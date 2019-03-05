Armand J. Kramer died peacefully on March 2, 2019 age 85. The son of Ike and Zulma Kramer deceased. He is predeceased by his wife Delores C. Kramer. Mr. Kramer is survived by 4 daughters, Bridget K. Balentine, Denise K. LaGarde, Jeanine K. Casey and Adrianne K. Urbano. Mr. Kramer is survived by his long-time beloved companion Barbara Milligan along with her sons Brian, Barry, Tommy and Kirk Milligan. Armand was loved by Many grandchildren. Armand Kramer a beloved New Orleanian with a passion for Teaching trade skills at Local 60 and Dancing. There will be a memorial Mass service at St. Angela Merici Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11am located at 835 Melody Drive, Metairie.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2019