Armand J. Kramer passed away on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 after a short illness with lung cancer. Born in New Orleans, the son of the late Irvon and Zulma Kramer, brother of Joycelyn Kramer Russo. Husband of the late Delores Cochran Kramer, survived by four daughters, Bridgette Kramer Balentine (Rick), Denise Kramer LaGarde (Stanley), Jeanine Kramer Casey (Brett), Adrianne Kramer Urbano (Roger), survived by current wife Barbara Duhon Milligan and her four sons, Brian, Barry, Thomas, and Kirk Milligan. He enjoyed fine dining and DANCING. He retired as coordinator from Local 60 after 39 years. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, March 9th, 2019, at Saint Angela Merici at 11:00 am. Located at 835 Melody Drive, Metairie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jesuit High School. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019

