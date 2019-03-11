Services for Mr. Armand Raymond Creighton will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA with interment at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to service on Friday, from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home. Armand Raymond Creighton, 88, of Brookhaven, passed from life on March 8, 2019, at his care-givers home. He was born on December 13, 1930 to John L. Creighton and Holda Darkemeyer Creighton. Mr. Creighton was a packing room supervisor with L. A. Frey & Sons. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven and he enjoyed doing yard work and woodworking. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Frances Mary Randazzo Creighton; brother, John H. Creighton; and sister, Ara Lee. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Carol Boden of Chalmette, LA; his special friends and care-givers, William and Nancy Moore of Brookhaven, MS; and nieces and nephews. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary