The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
Resources
More Obituaries for Armand Creighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armand Raymond Creighton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Armand Raymond Creighton Obituary
Services for Mr. Armand Raymond Creighton will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA with interment at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to service on Friday, from 12:00pm - 1:00pm at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home. Armand Raymond Creighton, 88, of Brookhaven, passed from life on March 8, 2019, at his care-givers home. He was born on December 13, 1930 to John L. Creighton and Holda Darkemeyer Creighton. Mr. Creighton was a packing room supervisor with L. A. Frey & Sons. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Brookhaven and he enjoyed doing yard work and woodworking. Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Frances Mary Randazzo Creighton; brother, John H. Creighton; and sister, Ara Lee. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Carol Boden of Chalmette, LA; his special friends and care-givers, William and Nancy Moore of Brookhaven, MS; and nieces and nephews. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now