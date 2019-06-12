Armando J. "A.J. Mondo" Vado, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis Felipe Vado and Leonor Victoria Perez Vado; and his brother, Louis G. Vado. He is the beloved husband of Cynthia B. Vado. He is the loving father of Shane Hughes Vado, Armando J. Vado, Jr., Christopher Vado, Linda Vado Knight, Lynn Kinney, Ayla Murillo, and Tenzing Murillo. He is the dedicated grandfather of 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by extended family and numerous friends. A life-time musician, A.J., also known as Mondo, was an honored inductee into the Westbank Musician's Hall of Fame and was retired from the security industry and local law enforcement. Above all, Armando was a warm, welcoming and caring person who never met a stranger, and was a friend to all. A loving husband, father and grandfather, his true passion was his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, June 16, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary