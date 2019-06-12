The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Armando Vado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Armando J. "A.J. Mondo" Vado Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Armando J. "A.J. Mondo" Vado Sr. Obituary
Armando J. "A.J. Mondo" Vado, Sr., passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 68. He is preceded in death by his parents, Luis Felipe Vado and Leonor Victoria Perez Vado; and his brother, Louis G. Vado. He is the beloved husband of Cynthia B. Vado. He is the loving father of Shane Hughes Vado, Armando J. Vado, Jr., Christopher Vado, Linda Vado Knight, Lynn Kinney, Ayla Murillo, and Tenzing Murillo. He is the dedicated grandfather of 16 grandchildren. He is also survived by extended family and numerous friends. A life-time musician, A.J., also known as Mondo, was an honored inductee into the Westbank Musician's Hall of Fame and was retired from the security industry and local law enforcement. Above all, Armando was a warm, welcoming and caring person who never met a stranger, and was a friend to all. A loving husband, father and grandfather, his true passion was his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Visitation on Sunday, June 16, 2019 beginning at 12:00 Noon followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now