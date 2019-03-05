|
Armiteen McKelphin Cuffee, daughter of the late Clyde and Vear Johnson McKelphin, passed away on February 24, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late Paul Cuffee. Loving mother of Maylorie Hayes, Winda Christophe, Deborah Hunter, Brenda Browder, Kelvin Robey, Beverly Mayes and Larry Robey. Loving mother-in-law of Gregory Hayes, Alvin Christophe, Jr., John Mayes and Shryan Robey. Loving sister of Alice Martin, Clyde McKelphin, Jr., Nelda Moore. Preceded in death by J. C. Johnson, Addean Holmes, Rose Almetta May, and John McKelphin. Also, survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Armiteen worked for the New Orleans School Board. She was a member of Gaza Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church and she loved basketball. Family and friends are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Friday, March 8, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Gaza Missionary Baptist Church, 7258 Ransom St; NOLA. Visitation will begin at 8:45 a.m. Rev. Alfred Jordan, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 4000 Norman Mayer Ave., NOLA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019