Artemise "Ta" "Artie" Navarro Dowell passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Captain Aubrey Dowell. Mother of Trudy Dowell and the late Captain Don Navarro (Sylvia), Kathie Coate (George), and Aubrey "Bud" Dowell. Grandmother of Marcie Coate, Stacie Hirsch (Bill) Donna Tredenich (Randy), Laurie Delacruz, Greta Kraut (Robert), and Captain Don Navarro (Mechelle). She is survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Anthony Navarro and Gertrude "Dear" Mioton Navarro. Sister of the late Roland Navarro (Rosemary). Age 97 years, she was born in New Orleans, LA and a resident of Belle Chasse, LA for the past 19 years. She was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard during WWII and dealt in the antique glassware business for over 30 years. A special thank you to her caregivers Terra May, Jean Flynt, Regina Allen, and Jamie Blakeman. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Prayer Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019