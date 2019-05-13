The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
2100 Westbank Expressway
Harvey, LA 70058
(504) 367-3920
Resources
More Obituaries for Artemise Dowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Artemise Navarro Dowell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Artemise Navarro Dowell Obituary
Artemise "Ta" "Artie" Navarro Dowell passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Captain Aubrey Dowell. Mother of Trudy Dowell and the late Captain Don Navarro (Sylvia), Kathie Coate (George), and Aubrey "Bud" Dowell. Grandmother of Marcie Coate, Stacie Hirsch (Bill) Donna Tredenich (Randy), Laurie Delacruz, Greta Kraut (Robert), and Captain Don Navarro (Mechelle). She is survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Anthony Navarro and Gertrude "Dear" Mioton Navarro. Sister of the late Roland Navarro (Rosemary). Age 97 years, she was born in New Orleans, LA and a resident of Belle Chasse, LA for the past 19 years. She was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard during WWII and dealt in the antique glassware business for over 30 years. A special thank you to her caregivers Terra May, Jean Flynt, Regina Allen, and Jamie Blakeman. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Prayer Service in the Parlor of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be Thursday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mothe Funeral Home Harvey
Download Now