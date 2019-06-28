Arthur Benoit Tregre Jr., passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 86. He was a resident of Hahnville, Louisiana and more recently Pattison, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur B. Tregre Sr., and Edna Faucheaux Tregre. Mr. Tregre was the beloved husband of the late Lena Verda Tregre. Devoted father to his children Natalie T. Hymel (Clifford Jr.) Dwayne J. Tregre (Raynee), Jeffery M. Tregre (Tammy), Lori T. Giglio (Vic), Penny T. Camardelle, and the late Timothy J. Tregre. Survived by his grandchildren: Clifford Hymel III (Andrea), Derek Hymel (Liz), Natasha Hymel, Dalton Tregre, Dakota Benoit, Tracy T. Daniels (Shane), Stacy T. Terrebonne (Derek), Johanna Tregre, Cameron Tregre, Caitlyn Tregre, Andre Benoit (Rosalind), and Amanda Camardelle. Also survived by 12 great grandchildren along with numerous nephews and nieces. Brother of Roy Tregre, Earlie T. Rich Hrncir, the late Lester Tregre, the late Hazel T. Haydel, the late Percy Tregre, and the late Wilbert Tregre. Mr. Tregre was retired from the St. Charles Parish Government, a U.S. Marine Veteran, and Honorary Lifetime Member of the Hahnville Volunteer Fire Department, and a member of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, 1 Rectory Lane on River Rd. in Hahnville, Louisiana on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11 AM. Visitation will be from 9 AM until the time of Mass. H.C. Alexander Funeral Home in charge of arrangements, please visit www.HCAlexander.com to sign the online guestbook. In lieu of flowers, Masses and donations to Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary are preferred. The family would like to extend special thanks to the Hahnville Volunteer Fire Department. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 28 to July 3, 2019