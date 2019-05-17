Arthur Edward Cedotal passed away on April 5, 2019. Son of the late Edward Cedotal and Elodie Stein Cedotal Gardner. Born in White Castle, LA and a longtime resident of New Orleans, LA and Chalmette, LA and lived in Covington, LA for the last two years. Arthur is survived by his wife of 61 years, Beverly Vidrine Cedotal, daughter; Jody Cedotal Robichaux (Ivy Jr.), grandson; Ivy Robichaux III (Thea) and great-grandchildren; Zyler and Ivy IV. Arthur served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War after graduating from Fortier High School. He received a B.A. from Tulane University and M.A. Ed. from Southeastern Louisiana University. Former teacher, coach, and athletic director at Chalmette High School for twenty years before retiring in 1989. Prior to Chalmette, Arthur taught and coached at S.J. Peters Junior High School and John McDonogh High School in New Orleans, LA. His passion was sports. He loved teaching, coaching students and athletes, watching them grow and develop. Arthur received numerous honors during his playing career and later during his teaching and coaching career including Teacher of the Year and all-star recognition as a member of the St. Bernard Parish Hall of Fame. Private services will be held at a later date. Masses preferred or donations to . Bagnell & Son Funeral Home, Covington, LA in charge of arrangements. To view and sign the family guest book please visit WWW.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 19, 2019