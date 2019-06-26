Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Elmore "Mutsy" Gassen Jr.. View Sign Service Information Falgout Funeral Home 3838 Louisiana 1 Raceland , LA 70394 (985)-537-5261 Send Flowers Obituary

Arthur "Mutsy" Elmore Gassen, Jr. a 95-year-old native and resident of Luling, LA passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. Arthur, a true gentleman and family man, is survived by his loving children, Laura Gassen Templet (Deborah), Wanita Gassen Montreuil (Harold), Arthur E. Gassen III, Wayne Gassen (Lyddi), Jeffery Gassen (Tina); eleven grandchildren, Philip, Marcel, Cynthia, Emma Rose, Jean-Paul, Stephanie, Renee, Malia, Kelsie, Angel, and Luke; thirteen great grandchildren; siblings Edith Donnaud, Lucien Gassen, Richard Gassen, Agnes Acosta, Marie Acosta and many other extended family members and friends. Arthur was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Amelia Santos Gassen; father Arthur E. Gassen Sr.; mother Odile St.Amant Gassen; and brothers Louis "Mouse" Gassen and Sterling "Patot" Gassen. Arthur was incredibly proud of his family and was a friend to all who crossed his path. A proud WWII Veteran and decorated soldier, CPL Arthur Gassen served our country as a Rifleman for the United States Army in the European African Middle Eastern Campaign in Italy 1944-1945 with the 3rd Battalion, 337 Infantry Regiment. His was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Arthur, who retired after forty-six years with Avondale Shipyard, had an infectious smile and prided himself on an active lifestyle. An avid runner and cyclist, he was a member of the Pacers, NORSI, and NOTC running clubs, and competed in the Louisiana Senior Olympic Games. His life was an example of how best to embrace every moment we are given and live life to it's very fullest. Arthur was an active member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Luling, and visitation will be held there on Saturday, June 29 from 9 until 11 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church starting at 11 am with burial bestowing military honors to follow in St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel fund either online at www.stanthonyluling.org/olg-healing-chapel or mail a check in memory of Arthur "Mutsy" Gassen Jr. to OLG Fund, 234 Angus Drive, Luling, LA 70070. Falgout Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 26 to June 29, 2019

