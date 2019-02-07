The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Arthur James Sr. passed away on January 26, 2019 at his home. Arthur is survived by his ex-wife Jean Gordon James, children: Arthur James Jr., Patricia James Poree, and Michael James, stepson Cory James, brother Ernest James II, aunt Helen Howard, brother-in-law Ulyesses Gordon, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father Ernest James, mother Clara Howard James, and son Rev. Ronald James. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration and Musical Tribute of Life Service on Saturday, February 9, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Free Baptist Church, 1523 Touro St., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Jerry Darby, officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 Old Gentilly Rd., New Orleans, LA 70127. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019
