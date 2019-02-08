The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Arthur Martin
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
Arthur L. Martin, Jr. passed away on Tuesday. January 29, 2019 at the age of 63. Partner of four years to Deborah Ann Haley. Father of Casey Martin and Derek Louis Song and his wife, Jennifer Song. Son of the late Arthur L. Martin, Sr. and Margaret Keith Martin. Brother of Margaret "Peggy" Martin and her husband, Jeff Hoogendoorn. He is also survived by his beloved canine companion, Xena. Arthur was a graduate of St. Stanislaus Catholic High School and went on to attend the University of New Orleans. He worked at Auto Zone for 19 years. Arthur loved Spiderman, his Jeep, and most importantly, being around his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Catholic Memorial Service at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the LA-SPCA, 1700 Mardi Gras Blvd in New Orleans, LA 70114. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 15, 2019
