Arthur Lee "Tee" Lafrance, Sr., passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, in St. Bernard Parish, LA, at the age of 85. He was born in New Orleans, LA, on August 5, 1933, to Edna and Albert Curt Lafrance, Sr., and raised in Plaquemines. He married Lorraine "Titta" Acosta; and they made their home in Braithwaite, Plaquemines Parish, where they raised their family. Tee was preceded in death by his parents and wife and is survived by his children, Lee Lafrance (Sharon), Lori Meyers (Dwayne), Michael Lafrance, and Michele Lafrance (Kim Alfonso); grandchildren, Brittany Kestler (Desi D. Romano), Brett Lafrance (Crystalyn), Elaine Meyers, Stephanie Lafrance, and Celina Lafrance-Melerine; great-grandchild, Sidney Romano; siblings, Faye Erwin (the late John), Albert Lafrance, Jr. (Trudy), Lanny Lafrance (Jean), Patsy Pannagl, Linda Fernandez (the late Ronnie); brother-in-law, Herman Acosta (Gloria), and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Tee was a proud United States Army Veteran; the discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him. He was skilled in all aspects of construction and worked and retired from Plaquemines Parish Government after many years of dedicated service. He co-owned Lafrance Oyster Growers, Inc. He was a kind, caring, and devoted father, grandfather, and friend who was blessed to have a large and loving extended family. His greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends and lending a helping hand to others; he gave of himself freely and generously. He spearheaded the rebuilding of numerous homes after Hurricanes Katrina and Isaac. He enjoyed working on his boats, tinkering in his machine shop, duck hunting, and sports. He will be forever remembered for his love of people and pets, his sense of humor and quick wit, and for enjoying a nice puff of cigar. His family is grateful for the caregivers, friends, and family who provided him with comfort during his last days. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors in St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery, St. Bernard, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Tee to the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to Children's Hospital New Orleans, www.chnola.org. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.