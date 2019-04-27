Arthur Wilmont (Bill) Bailey, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born October 3, 1925 in Kissimmee, Florida to the late Arthur Wilmot Bailey and Jeannette Griffin Bailey. He was the father of John Arthur Bailey (Margaret) of Boston, MA and Anne Bailey Foy (Charlie) of Covington, LA. Bill was the proud grandfather of James, Lily and Rose Bailey, and Elizabeth Catherine and Sarah Foy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Munnerlyn White Bailey, and a sister, Frances Bailey Rogers. Bill enlisted in the Army Air Corp following high school in Kissimmee, FL, near the end of WWII. He then entered college at the University of Florida and obtained a Bachelors' degree in Mechanical Engineering, later achieving the level of Professional Engineer. He worked for Leeds & Northrup for years in various cities and then Honeywell recruited him to move to Baton Rouge, LA, where he retired. Following retirement, he moved to Beaufort, SC. He recently returned to Louisiana to be closer to family. Bill enjoyed many hobbies over the years, always tinkering with something. He enjoyed sailing, ham radios, and car restoration, mostly sport cars. He was active into his 90's and was well known at St. Tammany Parish Hospital as a frequent patron in the cafeteria. The family is grateful for the fine care provided by the hospital staff at all levels from parking to physicians, as well as the home care staff. A private family service was held in keeping with his wishes. To view and sign guestbook go to www.bagnellfuneralhome.com. Bagnell & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary