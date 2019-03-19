|
Arthurine Ann Newell passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the age of 65. Arthurine was the loving mother of one child, Triva Lynn White (Rodney); grandmother of Kent and Keenan Newell; sister of Phillip Draughter (Florida). She will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Thurman and Alice B. Thurman and one brother, Glenn Draughter, Sr. Relatives, friends, and the pastor, officers and members of of True Vine Baptist Church are invited to attend her Homegoing Celebration on Thursday, March 21, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., NOLA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Rev. Donald C. Jeanjacques, Sr., officiating. Interment is private. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019