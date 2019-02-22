Arturo Loo, father, friend and faithful servant, went home to his Lord, Jesus Christ, on February 21. He was 88 years old. He is survived by his daughters, Belinda Loo and Brenda (Chanel) Lagarde, his grandson, Pierre, and brothers, Ramon and Efrain Arroyo. He is preceded in death by his mother, Consuelo Marroquin-Bermejo, originally from Guatemala, his father, Oscar Loo-Flores, originally from China, and siblings, Oscar Loo, Amanda Loo-Marroquin and Maria Antonieta Palomo. Born in Guatemala on November 25, 1930, he arrived in New Orleans in the mid-1950s and became a United States Citizen in 1962. He lived life to the fullest, he loved dancing, photography, motorcycles, music, reading and visiting family and friends. He was an avid collector of books, videos, watches and just about everything else under the sun. He was a founding member of the Guatemalan Association of Louisiana and served as its vice president for many years. His daughters and his grandson meant the world to him. They were his guiding light through his adult years. He provided for them with love, prayers and a host of jobs. Sundays were faithfully reserved for church to honor the God he loved so dearly and for visiting family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Garden of Memories, 4900 Airline Hwy. Visitation will start at 9:00 am. Pallbearers will be Ramon Arroyo, Chanel Lagarde, Michael Loolara, Arturo Melara, Anthony Palomo and Roberto Villacorta. The family would like to thank the staff at Passages Hospice for their love, care and comfort during his illness and to all those who provided him with prayers, visits and support. Special thanks to his neighbors in Harvey, where he lived since 1972, for their friendship through the years. Papi's life was guided by his faith, family and friends, and he was an inspiration to all who knew him. He will be forever missed! In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Guatemalan Association of Louisiana. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary