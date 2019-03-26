The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Charbonnet Family Services- Treme
1615 ST PHILIP ST
New Orleans, LA 70116-2936
(504) 581-4411
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Arvise "Ace" Benue Martin at Christian Mission Baptist Church, 1477 N. Robertson Street, New Orleans, LA 70116 on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10 AM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Visitation 9 AM IN THE CHURCH. Floral arrangements may be sent to the above named church on Saturday, March 30 2019. Please sign guestbook online @ charbonnetfuneralhome.com. Charbonnet Labat Glapion, Directors (504)581 4411.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30, 2019
