Aryhoun Akeen Smith Jr. was born on February 26, 2019 and transitioned to be with God on Monday May 13, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Mercedes Limeux his father Aryhoun Akeen Smith Sr. Brother of Makhi Limeux. Grandchild of Michelle Drummer, Rebecca Smith, Rosalind Penny, Robert Smith, and Rammell Limeux. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a Visitation on Saturday May 18, 2019 at Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home 2120 Jackson Ave. from 10:00 a. m. to 11:00 a.m. Followed by Funeral Services at 11:00 a. m. Burial Private. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 16 to May 18, 2019