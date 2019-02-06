Ashton L. Fleming departed this life on Thursday January 31, 2019. Son of Eliza Fleming Sr and the late Nelrita Fleming, and stepson of Alice Fleming, brother of Jasmin Dexter, Kaleena Fleming, and the late Jeremy and Eliza Fleming Jr. Ashton is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and East St. John high school class of 2007. Funeral service on Friday February 8, 2019 11:00am at Bethlehem B. C.,147 E. 20th St. Reserve, LA 70084. Rev. Forell Bering Sr. pastor. Visitation at 9:00a.m. until service time. Interment Zion Travelers Cemetery, Reserve, LA 70084. Professional Services entrusted to the caring staff of Hobson Brown Funeral Home, 134 Daisy St., Garyville, LA 70051. 985-535-2516.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019