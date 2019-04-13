Athalie Generes Macgowan, 96, a resident of Covington for over 35 years, passed away at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1922 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Athalie was the beloved wife of the late Evander Macgowan. She was the daughter of the late Anthony Percy Generes and the late Ruby Hill Generes; and sister of the late Robert A. Generes. She is survived by cousins Joan Guidry Porter and John H. Guidry; nieces Shelby Macgowan St. Romain and Mary Macgowan Lousteau; four grandnieces Kadee St. Romain Krieger, Becky St. Romain Milligan, Jill St. Romain Matera, and Emily Gaudin Magee; three grandnephews, Timothy St. Romain, Jr., Jonathan St. Romain, and Andrew Gaudin; 19 great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Athalie was employed by Mobile Oil for over 30 years. The family greatly appreciates the loving care provided by Laurie Metevier and Vicky Clelland for many years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Monday, April 15 at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm, and the funeral Mass to follow at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict, LA. Interment to follow at St Joseph Abbey Cemetary. Share a memory on the tribute wall at www.ejfieldingfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary