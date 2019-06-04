Aubrey Claire Judge went to heaven May 28, 2019 after a life-long battle with congenital heart defects. Aubrey was born on November 27, 2015. She is survived by her loving parents, Nathan and Ashley, and her baby brother Blake. She is also survived by her adoring grandparents Patrick and Lynnette Judge and Gregory and Elizabeth Ware, her godparents Allison and William Lantier, and her aunts Alexis Ware and Colleen Judge. Our beautiful, brilliant girl has finally made all her monsters go away. Aubrey loved all things trains, Harry Potter, Star Wars, Disney, and her pretty dresses. Her family will miss her dearly, but knows she's in a pretty dress, playing, and watching over us with her family in heaven. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass to celebrate Aubrey's life at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St. Mandeville, La. 70448 on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Aubrey can be made to Congenital Heart Foundation of Louisiana at www.chlfa.org. Please sign the E.J. Fielding Funeral Home online Guestbook at www.ejfieldingfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary