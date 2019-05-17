Audrey Bell was born March 24, 1938 to Israel Alvin and Maggie Carr Bell, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She departed this life on May 7, 2019 at the age of 81. She was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, Louisiana where she graduate form Joseph S. Clark High School. She was a longtime member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church under the Leadership of the late Rev. Willie Williams Sr., also served under the leaderships of the late Rev. Cleveland Woods Sr. and the late Rev. Lawrence Gaines. In her later years after coming back from Hurricane Katrina, she attended Greater Evergreen Baptist Church under the Leadership of Pastor Terrence Ranson Sr. Audrey's Mother was the founder of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church where she brought her 5 kids to church. Audrey Bell leaves to cherish her memory to her devoted sons, Samuel (Jacqueline) Tate III, and Kevin Smother. She has 6 grandchildren, Khalilah (Kenny) LaRue, Samuel Tate IV, Jacquayle Tate, from Columbus, Ohio. Kendrick, Ebony, and Derrick Smothers from New Orleans, Louisiana. She has 11 great-grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Evergreen Baptist Church, 2243 Clouet St., New Orleans, LA on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM. Interment: Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 17 to May 21, 2019