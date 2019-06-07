|
Audrey Farrish passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Mother of Bryan Farrish. Daughter of the late Effie and Joseph Rodrigue. Sister of Gary Rodrigue (Betty) and the late Elizabeth O. Diaz (Manuel). Also survived by nieces, Dana O. Galvez, Simone O'Connor and Nicol O. Hugger and many other nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her life long companion, Nixie, her doberman pinscher. Arrangements by L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019