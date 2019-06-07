The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
2607 Williams Blvd.
Kenner, LA 70062
(504) 466-8577
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Farrish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Farrish

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Farrish Obituary
Audrey Farrish passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 83. She was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Mother of Bryan Farrish. Daughter of the late Effie and Joseph Rodrigue. Sister of Gary Rodrigue (Betty) and the late Elizabeth O. Diaz (Manuel). Also survived by nieces, Dana O. Galvez, Simone O'Connor and Nicol O. Hugger and many other nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her life long companion, Nixie, her doberman pinscher. Arrangements by L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L.A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home
Download Now