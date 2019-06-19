Audrey K. Oswald passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Sunday June 16, 2019. She was 93 years old. After being married for 71 years to her husband, Norman Ashton Oswald, their final journey together began during the last holiday season. While they were in different rooms on different floors at a local hospital during the Christmas season, their separate hearts shared a single door. When released, they both moved in with their loving daughter. Audrey was released first and slept where the Christmas tree would have been. She was prettier than the tree. Each day, she would wait for the return of Norman. On Sunday, the day before Christmas Eve, he arrived home and they were able to kiss and embrace. They missed each other so. Following Norman's passing on Christmas Day, Audrey began openly praying that God would reunite her with her dear husband. Incredible as it is, she joined him in heaven on Father's Day. Surrounded by her family as she took her last breath, expressions of love filled the room as deep as the deepest ocean. As she passed, her grandson wiped a single teardrop from her cheek as she expressed her silent, loving, and final goodbye. She was pre-deceased by her mother and father William and Sarah Shomaker Koenig, and sister, Doris Mills. Audrey was the mother of Barbara Groetsch (Michael), Peggy Dufresne (James), grandmother of Joshua (Stacey), Jeremey Groetsch, Gene Groetsch and Justin Groetsch (Jenna), great-grandmother of Landon, Emma, Brendan and Owen, sister of Muriel Habeney. Special acknowledgements go to her loving daughters, Barb and Peg, who sat with her endlessly during her most trying moments in need. Thanks also to her sons-in-law, grandsons and their wives, great-grandchildren and other family members and friends who always found time to visit. Finally, gratitude must be expressed to the wonderful staff of Canon Hospice and Father Paul of Divine Mercy for their medical, spiritual and emotional guidance that allowed Audrey to enter her everlasting life with a sense of peace and dignity. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, Metairie, Louisiana, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 5:30 pm. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 pm - 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her honor to the . A private family graveside service will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary