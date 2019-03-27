Audrey Mae Ripoll Springer passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late George Springer Jr. Loving mother of Wanda Voss (Patrick), Patty Battard (Frank), Joni Butler (David) and George Springer. Daughter of the late Edward Ripoll and Mary Forster Ripoll. Sister of Lou Prevost and the late Rodney Ripoll, Edward "Bud" Ripoll and Sally Wineski. Proud grandmother of David Butler, Danny Butler and Mary Chaney. Great grandmother of Addie Chaney and Daniel Butler. Also survived and fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Audrey was born on November 16, 1934 in New Orleans, LA. She was a longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish and a current resident of Mandeville, LA. She was a devoted mother to her children and extended family and taught us the importance of family bonds. She will be forever remembered and deeply missed by her family and all of those whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM. Inurnment will follow in St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary