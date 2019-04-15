The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Majestic Mortuary Service, Inc.
1833 ORETHA CASTLE HALEY BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 523-5872
Audrey Manuel
Audrey Manuel Obituary
Audrey Manuel entered into Heaven's Gates on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 94. She was a native of Melville, Louisiana and a resident of New Orleans for over 80 years. She was a loving mother, homemaker and an excellent cook. Audrey had an unwavering faith in God. She attended several churches in the past including Union Bethel A.M.E. She enjoyed church musicals, concerts, movies and small friendly gatherings in which she would often prepare her favorite meals, requested by her friends. Audrey Manuel is the beloved daughter of the late Willie and Clara Manuel. Loving and devoted mother of Shelia Lomax Davis. Step mother of Doretta Hammond. Sister of the late Jimmie, Anna Joyce, Archie, Jules and William Manuel and Harriet Manuel Jones. Grandmother of Tequisha and Brandon Lomax; Step-grandmother of Robert, Ashley and Reganetta Hammond and Tiffany Hammond Kirk (Ernest). She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Majestic Mortuary 1833 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Professional Services entrusted to Majestic Mortuary (504) 523-5872.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2019
