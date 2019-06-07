Audrey Normand went to God's loving arms at the age of 91, on June 2, 2019, at East Jefferson General Hospital. Audrey was a long time resident of Calabasas, CA, recently returning to New Orleans for continued specialized medical care. Audrey retired from Max Factor after 30 plus years. She is preceded in death by her mother, Stella Normand, and her father, Jules Normand. Audrey is survived by two sisters, Celine Wild and Janel Thibodaux; and her brother, Floyd Normand; and their families. Audrey is deeply missed by her loving close personal friends, Betty LeBlanc, Jaye Peabody, Joan Caliva, Eileen Barthe and always by her side, Sugar (dog). Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Monday, June 10, 2019, starting at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Burial in Greenwood Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church & International Shrine of St. Jude, 411 N Rampart St, New Orleans, LA 70112. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary