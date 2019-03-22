The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Audrey Eiermann
More Obituaries for Audrey Eiermann
Audrey Rose Eiermann


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Audrey Rose Eiermann Obituary
Audrey Rose Eiermann, (1924 - 2019). Audrey Eiermann was born in New Orleans, La. on May 6, 1924, and passed away March 18, 2019 in Houston Texas, at the age of 94. Daughter of the late Rose Dauenhauer Mayer and John Mayer. Beloved wife of the late Harold (Skeets) Eiermann. Mother of Thomas Harold Eiermann (Lois), Sandra Eileen Duhe (Jerry), Michael Daniel Eiermann (Carol), Harold Daniel "Tuggy" Eiermann III (Joy), and Patrick Joseph Eiermann (Becky). Grandmother of Troy, Chad, Evan, Michelle, Jay, Danny, Dawn, Travis, Ryan, Heather, Ashely, Eric, Brock, and Alec. Great Grandmother of Kelleigh, T.J., Erin, Blake, Brett, Courtney, Christian, Scarlett, Cooper, Spencer, Grady, Caroline, James, Julia, Luke, Matthew, Tyler, Amelia, Wyatt, and Carter. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and by many loving relatives and friends. She was a member of the Harahan Lions Club Auxiliary and St. Mary Magdalene St. Jude Society. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Rita of Cascia Church 7100 Jefferson Hwy, Harahan on March 25, 2019 at 12 PM. Visitation is from 10 AM to 12 PM in the church. Interment at Garden Of Memories 4800 Airline Hwy. Metairie, La. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the , Special Olympics, St. Jude Hospital, or .
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2019
