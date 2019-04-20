Audrey Turlich Guthrie, born on June 23, 1945 in Port Sulphur, Louisiana, to the late Miriam Johnson and Fredrick Turlich, passed away at age 73 on April 14, 2019 in Columbia, Mississippi. Audrey attended Buras High School. She was a homemaker and loving mother. Audrey was the loving wife of the late Cecil Guthrie. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Huey, Bert, Fredrick, CJ, and Herman Turlich; Audrey is survived by her children Jermey, Myron, & Penny Guthrie; brothers, Marion, Noel, and Donald Turlich; sisters, Freda Tinsley, Celina Armstrong, and Joy Daviet; and grandchildren, Michelle, Jaime, and Miranda; and great-grandchildren Kayla, Taylor, Brett, Jeffery, & Hadlee; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Those who wish may donate in Audrey's name to The . Friends and family are welcome to attend the memorial service on Thursday, April 25 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann Church, Empire, Louisiana.
|
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25, 2019