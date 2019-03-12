Augustine Alphonsine Sylve "Taunti Goose" Ancar passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family, at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Ancar Sr. Mother of Rene Ancar, Dwayne Ancar, and Elmo Ancar, as well as the late Gerald Ancar Jr., Louis Jason Ancar Sr., and Adrian Ancar. Daughter of the late Jean M. and Eva Sylve. Sister of Nell Phillips, as well as the late Antonio Fourche, Eglantine Ancar, Celestine Ancar, Irene Barthelemy, and John Sylve. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. She was a lifelong resident of Diamond, Louisiana, and a member of St. Jude and St. Patrick Catholic Churches. Her Faith in Christ was her core. She was constantly advising her family to pray in every situation, just as she did about everything. When she went to the Lord in prayer, it was as one who knew the way well. The second most important thing in her life was her family, whom she loved dearly. She was all about Faith and family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Port Sulphur. Visitation will begin at the church at 9:00 AM. Interment will be in Barthelemy Cemetery in Diamond. Express condolences at westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary