The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
504-282-0600
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
5001 Chef Menteur Hwy.
New Orleans, LA 70126
View Map
Aurelio (Julio) Santo Rivera entered into eternal rest with our heavenly Father on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the age of 66. Aurelio was born on November 15, 1952 to the late Tomas Sr. and Helen Rivera. He leaves to cherish his memories his beloved wife Theresa Carriere Rivera, son Christopher Rivera Sr., three grandchildren: Christopher Rivera Jr., Amani, Jada Coleman; one great-grandchild Ian S. Rivera, sisters: Ida and Pamela Rivera; brothers: Tomas Jr. (Gertrude), Dewight Sr. (Regina) Juan, and Feliper (Patricia) Rivera. Preceded in death by sister Felipper Rivera. Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Friday, April 19, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019
