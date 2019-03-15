Austin "Mike" Griffin, age 60, passed away on March 5, 2019 at West Jefferson Hospital in Marrero, LA. He was employed by American Waste and Leonard's Tire Shop. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur Jackson Sr. and Dorothy B Griffin, and his two sisters Margie G Ramos and Ernestine Thompson. He is survived by his six sisters Mary (Michael), Ethel, Deborah (Kenneth), Judy, Debbie, Daraya, nine brothers Lloyd, Lionel (Maxine), Edwin, Leroy (Beverly), Arthur, Morris and Norris Griffin, Leman and Arthur Jackson, two aunts Linda and Betty, two uncles Alex and Ernest and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors. Services and internment will be private.
|
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019