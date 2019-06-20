Austin Matthew Sonnier Jr.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Austin Matthew Sonnier, Jr., 79, who died Friday, June 14, 2019 under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice at The Carpenter House. Services will be conducted by Fr. Gnanvoli Arulsamy, SVD. Entombment will be in Immaculate Heart of Mary Mausoleum. He is survived by his sons, Austin J. Sonnier (Turry M. Flucker) of New Orleans; David C. Sonnier of Lafayette; one sister, Vivian Ozenne of Lafayette; two sisters-in-law, Anna Batiste and Barbara Cooper, both of Lafayette and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Siner Sonnier; his parents, Austin and Cecile Mayola Sonnier. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Syrie Funeral Home from 7:00 a.m. until time of service. A rosary will be recited at 9:00 a.m. Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.
