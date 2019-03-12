Autumn Lee Danna passed away on March 1, 2019, at the age of 33 years old. She was the beloved daughter of Kirby and Suzanne Danna; sister of Amber Julien and Ashleigh White; granddaughter of John and Judy Perez, and aunt of Stephanie White. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Gloria Danna. Autumn never met a stranger. She always had a smile, a hug, or a wave from her trike to friends and strangers alike, as she rode through the neighborhood. In her short time on this earth, Autumn touched the lives of everyone she knew with her inner light – a light that is gone too soon from this world. Autumn will forever be loved, and her family will eternally hold her memory in their hearts. If Autumn ever touched your life in any way, please join us in celebrating her's. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. VIRTUE STREET, in Chalmette, from 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary