Avian Easton Gray was born on July 16, 1970 and passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. Son of Trudy Jones and Easton Gray. Grandson of the late Ruth Perkins. Father of Chanell Goree, Anthony, Glendell Edward, Avian Edward Carpenter, Tyrik Henry, Ariel M. Bright, and Cantrell. Brother of Damon Jones, Calvin, Marlon and Easton Gray, Jr. Nephew of Sharon Roberson, Millie Ashley and George Simmons. Cousin of Patricia Ashley Perkins, Andrea LeBlanc, Raymond Brown, Jr., Sherry Lashay, Ethel Mae Brown, James Roberson, Jr., Betty Howard, Eric and George Temple. Companion of Sonya Buckley. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of St. Katherine Catholic Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at St. Katherine Catholic Church, 2015 Louisiana Avenue from 10:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLI SFUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019