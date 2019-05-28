|
|
Bailee Lanae Becnel (Bailee-Bee) entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital at the tender age of 12. Bailee is survived by her mother Anitra Jack Becnel, sister A'Lynn Becnel (Gramercy), grandparents Jude and Shelia Jack (Vacherie), Sally Becnel (Hahnville), aunts Julie Jack (Courtney Baloney), Aisha, Janell and Tanecia Becnel (Laplace), and a host of family and friends. Bailee is preceded in death by her father Jarrod Becnel, grandfather Allen Byron Becnel, great-grandparents Cleveland and Shirley Lumar, Albert and Angelina Becnel, Albert and Ethel Borne, uncles Jude Jack Jr and Allen Byron Becnel. All neighboring communities and churches are invited to join the family for a Homegoing Celebration at Evergreen Baptist Church, 3399 LA-3125 Paulina, LA on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 am, Pastor Nolan Albert officiating. Visitation at 8:00 am until service time. Interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Cemetery, 2349 LA-18, Edgard, LA 70049. Final care entrusted to Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052. "When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!
