Barbara "Bobbie" Hayes Dykes departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the age of 75. Companion of Clarence Rose. Daughter of the late Beatrice Hayes. Mother of the late Warren Dykes. Sister of Leonard, Ernest, Michael, Harold, Samuel, Rudolph, Robert Lee, Johnny Lee Hayes, and Sheila Bryant. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of Langenstein's, AT&T, N.O. Sewerage & Water Board, and Tulane University, also pastors, officers and members of St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church, and St. Mark Methodist are invited to attend a Funeral Service at D.W. Rhodes Chapel 3933 Washington Ave. New Orleans, LA on Wednesday, March 9, 2019 at 1pm with Rev. Cory Sparks officiating. Visitation will be held from 12pm-1pm. The family has honored her wishes for a private burial. Arrangement by D.W Rhodes Funeral Home 3933 Washington Ave. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019