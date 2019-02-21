|
Barbara A. King Maxwell departed this life on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Wife of Lewis Maxwell Jr.; Mother of Lyndell Maxwell, Valerie Maxwell-Smith (Shelton) and Kimberly Maxwell; Daughter of the late Beverly and Matilda King Sr.; Sister of Beverly Jr. (Joyce), Lawrence, Leon, Leonard (Shirley), Lucretia, Patricia and Idella King, Gloria Boseman, Adelina Moore, Rose Thedford, the late Letha King Daniel and Johnny King; Grandmother of India, Shelby, Brandon, Tatyana, Tiana and Kiera. Also survived by a host of brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastor, officers and members of New Vision Church of The Nazarene of Jackson, MS are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Pastor Robert E. Lanier, officiating. Parlor visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment Providence Cemetery. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Funeral Directors. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019