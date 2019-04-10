Barbara Ann Adams-McKay entered into eternal rest on Saturday, April 6, 2019. From her birth on August 20, 1937 in Cut Off, Louisiana to her death she nourished people around her with passion, faith, and love. She was 81 years of age. She was born in Cutoff, LA and resided in Houston and Dallas area for many years before returning back to New Orleans to live with her sister, Gloria Louimiet. She enjoyed her lengthy career for Mobil Oil as a Contract Analyst for over thirty years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church. She was also a member of several Bridge groups including serving as Vice President for the Newcomers. She always had a passion for books, bridge and travel. No one was more important to her than her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill McKay, sister, Gloria Louimiet , brother, Donald Adams and parents, Alcide and Carrie Adams. She is survived by her daughter, Caprice Bruckschen, grandchildren Matthew, Kiki, Sydney, Bailey and Kenedy, nieces and nephews Kim, Joey, Robin, Noochie, Timmy, Ricky and sister in laws Rose Adams. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001, at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation will be held prior to mass from 2:00 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. To express condolences, please visit www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary