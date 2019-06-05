The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Barbara Ann Billiot McDonald passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Born July 30, 1940 in New Orleans to the late Frank and Esther Billiot. Barbara is survived in life by her husband Robert Payne; Children, Peggy Ann Hood and Curtis Thomas McDonald Jr. (Jessica McDonald); Brothers, Robert Billiot, Michael Billiot and William Billiot; Sisters, Kathleen Helmer and Lori Billiot-Watts; Grandchildren, Christina Speir (Jeremy Speir), Roy Matthew Hood, Curtis Hood, Hudson McDonald and Taylor Hood; Great Grandchildren, Ronald Ray Madere Jr., Jadyn Alls and Jacob Speir. Private services are being held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019
