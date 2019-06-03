Mrs Barbara Ann (Oubre) Cheramie, of Algiers, Louisiana, born on January 3, 1948, in New Orleans, Louisiana, passed away at age 71 on June 1, 2019. She was a Case Manager in the Juvenile Courts for Orleans Parish. She loved her peers and coworkers dearly, and she displayed a personality that was full of life. Her biggest joy was to help the children that came through her courtroom in any which way she could and anyone else who crossed her path. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jeffery Cheramie Sr., her daughter, Alicia Villagran, and her grandson Mason Villagran. She is survived by her sons, Jeffery Cheramie Jr. and Christopher Villagran. Daughter of the late Lilliam Padilla Oubre and Sylvester Johnny Oubre brothers. Sister of David Oubre and Donald Oubre. A proud grandmother of Malaya Villagran and lifelong friends, Cathy Carmack and Suzanne Johnson. She is also survived by numerous loving relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Friends and family are welcome to attend a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation from 9:00 am until service time. Westside Leitz-Eagan Fun eral Home, 5101 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA . Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 3 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary