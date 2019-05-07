Barbara Ann Kass Cook entered into eternal rest on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of 52 years to the late Harry Raymond Cook. Daughter of the late Lionel Kass, Sr. and Josephine Taullie Kass. Loving mother of Steven A. Cook (Mindy), Brian P. Cook (Julie), Jennifer C. Davis (Christopher) and the late Randall A. Cook. Beloved grandmother of Reagan Cook, Kane Cook, Samantha Cook, Jesse Cook, Weston Cook, Heather Davis and Reece Davis. Sister of Lionel "Buddy" A. Kass, Jr. and Marie K. Cannon. Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was born in New Orleans, LA and was a lifelong resident of Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the of Louisiana, 3445 North Causeway Blvd., Suite 902, Metairie, Louisiana 70002, 1-800-272-3900 or visit www.alz.org in memory of Barbara. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 8AM until 11AM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11AM. Interment will be in Hook and Ladder Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 11, 2019