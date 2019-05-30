Barbara Ann Leslie, age 76, passed away on May 27, 2019, surrounded by loving family and friends. Barbara was born on October 4, 1942 in New Orleans, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Selden and Bonita Wright, her brother Charles Wright, and sisters Peggy Bernard and Jean Cazalot. She was also preceded in death by her son, Scott Leslie, as well as her adoring husband, Sal Leslie, Jr. She is survived by her children, Gina Leslie, Laura Myers, Angela Glorioso (Richie), David Leslie and Samantha Leslie, granddaughters Elizabeth Boudreaux, Taylor and Grace Glorioso, and Ashlyn Myers, great-granddaughter Prim Boudreaux (due any day), her sister-in-law, Janet Lee as well as many nieces and nephews. She was married to the love of her life for over 50 years, and together they provided a fun and loving childhood for their 5 children. In later years, after the first five had flown the coop, they adopted their granddaughter, Samantha, who was their absolute pride and joy. She was loved by all who knew her and her kind and gentle spirit will be missed greatly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. (in Metairie Cemetery) on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 1, 2019