The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
701 W VIRTUE ST
Chalmette, LA 70043
(504) 279-6376
For more information about
Barbara Jones
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Nunez Jones


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barbara Ann Nunez Jones Obituary
Barbara Ann Nunez Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Violet Nunez, her brother Curtis Nunez, and her son Cecil Mize. She was the beloved mother of Dorothy Wood of Pensacola, FL. Sister of Florita Heberling and Beverly Rages. Proud grandmother of Jeremy Brown and Brandon Brown. Great-grandmother of Jasmine, Julian, Jayla, and Jonah. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Barbara was born on January 16, 1937 in New Orleans, LA and was currently residing in Pensacola, FL with her family. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. Barbara will always be remembered for her loyalty and dedication to her family, her caring and loving spirit, her love of singing, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 16th from 12:00PM – 2:00PM, followed by a celebration of her life beginning at 2:00PM. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. To view and sign the Family Guestbook, please visit www.stbernardmemorial.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 1 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of St Bernard Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now