Barbara Ann Nunez Jones passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Violet Nunez, her brother Curtis Nunez, and her son Cecil Mize. She was the beloved mother of Dorothy Wood of Pensacola, FL. Sister of Florita Heberling and Beverly Rages. Proud grandmother of Jeremy Brown and Brandon Brown. Great-grandmother of Jasmine, Julian, Jayla, and Jonah. She is also survived and fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Barbara was born on January 16, 1937 in New Orleans, LA and was currently residing in Pensacola, FL with her family. She found pleasure in the details of everyday life and caring deeply for others. Barbara will always be remembered for her loyalty and dedication to her family, her caring and loving spirit, her love of singing, and spoiling the grandchildren. She was a wonderful example of what it means to care for others and will be deeply missed by us all. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial gathering to be held at ST. BERNARD MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, LA on Saturday, March 16th from 12:00PM – 2:00PM, followed by a celebration of her life beginning at 2:00PM. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.