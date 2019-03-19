The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Barbara Schneider
Barbara Ann Schneider, a life long resident of New Orleans La, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Schneider and Barbara Moll Schneider, her sisters Thelma Schneider, Norma Schneider, Iris Clement, her brothers Louis Schneider, John Schneider, Warlbert Schneider, Bernard Schneider, and Charles Schneider. She is survived by her sister Rosemae Bordlee as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be long remembered for her years as a second grade teacher at Claiborne and Mildred Osborne Schools in New Orleans. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass in the Chapel of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, La 70124 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11am. Internment will follow at St Roch #2 Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Covenant Nursing Home , 5919 Magazine Street, New Orleans, 70115 are appreciated. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 23, 2019
