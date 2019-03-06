Barbara Ann Small Lombard was born in Smoke Bend, Louisiana. She resided in New Orleans prior to Hurricane Katrina and relocated to Gonzales, Louisiana. She departed this life on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland Vincent Lombard; Mother of Tanya Leah Lombard; Daughter of the late Helen Jones; Sister of the late Brenda K. Reed and Aunt to Matthew J. Reed, Derrick Lombard and Damon Lombard. She was the sister-in-law of Judge Edwin Lombard (Gelone) and cousin of Ester Stephens (Charlie), Ezola Isaac, Ray Poret, Paul Stewart, Inger Stephens, and Kelly Stephens. She was baptized at Second Mt. Olive Baptist Church and converted to become a Catholic at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in New Orleans. She was a retired employee of Lockheed Martin of over 28 years. Relatives and friends of the family, priest and parishioners of St. Jude and St. Raymond Catholic Churches, pastor, officers and members of Second Mount Olive Baptist Church, also colleagues from Lockheed Martin are all invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Chapel and International Shrine of St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation/Rosary will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment: Lake Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 3933 Washington Avenue. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the guestbook. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary